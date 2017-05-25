Hurricane evacuation in Acadiana could be more congested this year
If a major hurricane were to head for South Louisiana this year, evacuation could take a little longer for residents trying to get out of Acadiana. Much of Lafayette Parish and Acadiana has not updated its infrastructure to account for the growing population since hurricanes Katrina and Rita.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paying child support for a child I just found o... (Aug '12)
|4 hr
|Bink21
|43
|Transgender dating scene in Lafayette? (Mar '12)
|Thu
|Melod
|16
|The future of Church Point
|May 19
|Feed Up
|8
|Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15)
|May 19
|Feed Up
|9
|Should Judge David Blanchet be removed from court (Sep '10)
|May 17
|Nesha Lafontaine
|268
|Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14)
|May 12
|Charise Suire
|7
|Big Crystal
|May 7
|Sally
|7
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC