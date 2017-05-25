Hurricane evacuation in Acadiana coul...

Hurricane evacuation in Acadiana could be more congested this year

16 hrs ago

If a major hurricane were to head for South Louisiana this year, evacuation could take a little longer for residents trying to get out of Acadiana. Much of Lafayette Parish and Acadiana has not updated its infrastructure to account for the growing population since hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

