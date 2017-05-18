Hibiscus Show & Sale
Mike Bernard Acadiana Chapter of the American Hibiscus Society will have their 17th annual Hibiscus show and sale on Sunday, May 21st. It'll be held at the Cathedral Carmel Gym on St. John Street in downtown Lafayette.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The future of Church Point
|21 min
|Feed Up
|8
|Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15)
|42 min
|Feed Up
|9
|Should Judge David Blanchet be removed from court (Sep '10)
|May 17
|Nesha Lafontaine
|268
|Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14)
|May 12
|Charise Suire
|7
|Big Crystal
|May 7
|Sally
|7
|Coy Tatum big mouth
|May 4
|Coy Tatum
|2
|Public masturbating
|May 4
|Justcallmepaul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC