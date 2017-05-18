Hibiscus Show & Sale

Hibiscus Show & Sale

9 hrs ago

Mike Bernard Acadiana Chapter of the American Hibiscus Society will have their 17th annual Hibiscus show and sale on Sunday, May 21st. It'll be held at the Cathedral Carmel Gym on St. John Street in downtown Lafayette.

