Group asks investigation of Louisiana university primate lab

An animal rights group wants a federal investigation of a Louisiana university's primate lab, saying six reports of major trauma to monkeys indicate problems at the New Iberia Research Center. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment about the statement from Michael Budkie of Stop Animal Exploitation Now.

