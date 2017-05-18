Group asks investigation of Louisiana university primate lab
An animal rights group wants a federal investigation of a Louisiana university's primate lab, saying six reports of major trauma to monkeys indicate problems at the New Iberia Research Center. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment about the statement from Michael Budkie of Stop Animal Exploitation Now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should Judge David Blanchet be removed from court (Sep '10)
|Wed
|Nesha Lafontaine
|268
|Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14)
|May 12
|Charise Suire
|7
|The future of Church Point
|May 8
|LamiBilat
|7
|Big Crystal
|May 7
|Sally
|7
|Coy Tatum big mouth
|May 4
|Coy Tatum
|2
|Public masturbating
|May 4
|Justcallmepaul
|2
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|May 2
|NastyGal
|34
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC