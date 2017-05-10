From left Katie Leleaux, Katrina Hucks, Mas Iwan Konggidinata, Annalise Walkama
Five graduate students have been selected as finalists for the Outstanding Master's Graduate designation at UL Lafayette for the spring semester. Each graduate program can nominate one student for the award, based on leadership, scholarship, service, and research.
