Four arrested in attempted vehicle burglaries, another at large

Youngsville Police arrested four teenagers Tuesday who are accused of running through a Youngsville subdivision, looking for unlocked cars to burgle. Arrested were Arthella Andrus III, 18; Trevan Jardell Edmond, 19; Jacoby Kevon Goodie, 17; and a 16-year-old juvenile, said Youngsville Chief Rickey Boudreaux said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.