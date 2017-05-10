File photo of Acadiana Symphony Orche...

File photo of Acadiana Symphony Orchestra presenting "Heartstrings"

Friday May 12

Bidding opened May 11 at 7 p.m. for Acadiana Symphony's online auction for a travel experience. Bidders will have the chance to win a trip aboard The World Ship; choose your destination and time of year to travel from the remainder of 2017's itinerary or 2018.

Lafayette, LA

