Downtown Gallery Crawl planned for June 1
Local and visiting artists will be displaying their art at nine galleries in downtown Monroe and West Monroe, Thursday, June 1, from 5-9 p.m. The Gallery Crawls occur every first Thursday of even-numbered months, produced by the Downtown Arts Alliance-an alliance of galleries and artists in the downtown cultural districts. The crawls are always free and always feature fine art, food and drink as well as music and other artistic pursuits.
