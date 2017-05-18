DOTD announces cancellation of wideni...

DOTD announces cancellation of widening project set to start today

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Thursday morning the cancellation of a widening project set to start today in Lafayette. According to a DOTD press release, Vincent Road at its intersection with LA 339 , in Lafayette Parish, will not be closing Thursday, May 18 until June 1, as originally planned by the department.

