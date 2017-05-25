Copeland's opens new concept restaurant in Lafayette
After a franchisee of Copeland's of New Orleans abruptly closed its Lafayette location in November, a restaurant spokeswoman from the restaurant's corporate office wasted no time announcing that Copeland's would soon return to Acadiana. The new restaurant will be the first of its kind for the restaurant chain, as the MKT stands for Market Kitchen Table.
