Confederate monuments coming down; the public and elected officials react
The removal of monuments around Louisiana representing Confederate soldiers, like General Alfred Mouton downtown Lafayette, have made news headlines in recent months, sparking protests around the state as people argue what the statues truly stand for. A woman who only wants to go by Jenna, is marching around the statue of General P.G.T. Beauregard, as it's next on the list to be removed.
