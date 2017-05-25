Community gathers for prayer service after Lafayette shooting
In the wake of a recent deadly shooting in Lafayette, neighbors came together in prayer tonight with hopes of ending violence in their area. Earlier this week officers found 21-year-old Lafayette Resident Damarcus Benard dead in the roadway with a gunshot wound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transgender dating scene in Lafayette? (Mar '12)
|Thu
|Melod
|16
|The future of Church Point
|May 19
|Feed Up
|8
|Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15)
|May 19
|Feed Up
|9
|Should Judge David Blanchet be removed from court (Sep '10)
|May 17
|Nesha Lafontaine
|268
|Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14)
|May 12
|Charise Suire
|7
|Big Crystal
|May 7
|Sally
|7
|Coy Tatum big mouth
|May 4
|Coy Tatum
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC