Cajuns Fall in Regional Championship,...

Cajuns Fall in Regional Championship, LSU on to Super Regional

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

In a Regional plagued by weather delays, Louisiana Softball's season has come to an end after a 5-1 loss to LSU. The Tigers advance to The Tallahassee Regional where they take on host team Florida State next weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The future of Church Point May 19 Feed Up 8
Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15) May 19 Feed Up 9
Poll Should Judge David Blanchet be removed from court (Sep '10) May 17 Nesha Lafontaine 268
Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14) May 12 Charise Suire 7
Big Crystal May 7 Sally 7
Coy Tatum big mouth May 4 Coy Tatum 2
Public masturbating May 4 Justcallmepaul 2
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,046 • Total comments across all topics: 281,213,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC