Bill aimed at protecting Civil War mo...

Bill aimed at protecting Civil War monuments passes

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

A bill in the Louisiana Legislature designed to prevent municipalities from removing statues or other monuments honoring Civil War veterans is now headed to the State Senate. The House passed the bill this evening by a 65-31 vote with nine legislators absent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14) May 12 Charise Suire 7
The future of Church Point May 8 LamiBilat 7
Big Crystal May 7 Sally 10
Coy Tatum big mouth May 4 Coy Tatum 2
Public masturbating May 4 Justcallmepaul 2
Charles Labbe (Jun '16) May 2 NastyGal 34
Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09) May 1 Jamie 325
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,155 • Total comments across all topics: 281,059,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC