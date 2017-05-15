Bill aimed at protecting Civil War monuments passes
A bill in the Louisiana Legislature designed to prevent municipalities from removing statues or other monuments honoring Civil War veterans is now headed to the State Senate. The House passed the bill this evening by a 65-31 vote with nine legislators absent.
