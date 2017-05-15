Bicycle Safety Festival

Bicycle Safety Festival

Lafayette Consolidated Government in partnership with Bike Lafayette and Broussard & David, LLC will host the second annual Bicycle Safety Festival on Saturday, May 20th at Parc Sans Souci from 9am to noon. Bicyclists of all ages are invited to participate in the free event which will feature bicycle safety instruction, bike helmet fittings, and bicycle inspections.

