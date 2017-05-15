Bicycle Safety Festival
Lafayette Consolidated Government in partnership with Bike Lafayette and Broussard & David, LLC will host the second annual Bicycle Safety Festival on Saturday, May 20th at Parc Sans Souci from 9am to noon. Bicyclists of all ages are invited to participate in the free event which will feature bicycle safety instruction, bike helmet fittings, and bicycle inspections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14)
|May 12
|Charise Suire
|7
|The future of Church Point
|May 8
|LamiBilat
|7
|Big Crystal
|May 7
|Sally
|10
|Coy Tatum big mouth
|May 4
|Coy Tatum
|2
|Public masturbating
|May 4
|Justcallmepaul
|2
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|May 2
|NastyGal
|34
|Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09)
|May 1
|Jamie
|325
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC