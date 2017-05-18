Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette area People in Business for May 21, 2017
She was curriculum specialist, developing adult learning training courses to meet the needs of the target audience, for the National Center for Biomedical Research & Training/Academy of Counter-Terrorist Education at LSU. She served as senior manager of conference education for the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America from 2007 through 2013, when she moved to Baton Rouge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The future of Church Point
|Fri
|Feed Up
|8
|Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15)
|May 19
|Feed Up
|9
|Should Judge David Blanchet be removed from court (Sep '10)
|May 17
|Nesha Lafontaine
|268
|Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14)
|May 12
|Charise Suire
|7
|Big Crystal
|May 7
|Sally
|7
|Coy Tatum big mouth
|May 4
|Coy Tatum
|2
|Public masturbating
|May 4
|Justcallmepaul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC