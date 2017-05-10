Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette area People in Business for May 14, 2017
Laura Soileau , a director at Postlethwaite & Netterville APAC , has been elected to the Institute of Internal Auditors ' North American board, as well as a North American director on the organization's global board of directors. Hancock and Whitney Bank recently have promoted Baton Rouge retail manager Stephen David to senior vice president and regional retail manager for the bank's western region, which includes Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles and Houston.
