Baton Rouge adds jobs; New Orleans and Lafayette down for 12 months through April
The jobs picture was mixed for Louisiana's cities in April, with five metro areas posting year-to-year job losses and four adding jobs. The state's nonfarm employment was down 2,900 jobs, or 0.2 percent from April 2016, to 1,976,500, according to preliminary numbers released Friday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The future of Church Point
|May 31
|LamiBilat
|11
|Yogi Berra
|May 29
|Wildbird
|1
|Ron Guidry
|May 29
|Wildbird
|1
|Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Nevin
|8
|Paying child support for a child I just found o... (Aug '12)
|May 26
|Bink21
|43
|Transgender dating scene in Lafayette? (Mar '12)
|May 25
|Melod
|16
|Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15)
|May 19
|Feed Up
|9
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC