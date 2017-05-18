All lanes of I-10 are open, Congestion along roadway remains
The queue from this incident has reached 3 miles at mile marker 149; 4 miles at LA 77 and 4 miles at I-49 in Lafayette. I-10 was closed because of a crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The future of Church Point
|23 hr
|Feed Up
|8
|Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15)
|23 hr
|Feed Up
|9
|Should Judge David Blanchet be removed from court (Sep '10)
|May 17
|Nesha Lafontaine
|268
|Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14)
|May 12
|Charise Suire
|7
|Big Crystal
|May 7
|Sally
|7
|Coy Tatum big mouth
|May 4
|Coy Tatum
|2
|Public masturbating
|May 4
|Justcallmepaul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC