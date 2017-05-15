4,000 may lose garbage pickup in Lafayette Parish due to past-due accounts
Garbage collection for about 4,000 households in unincorporated Lafayette Parish will be suspended starting Wednesday if they haven't paid their bills for four months or more. Lafayette Consolidated Government spokeswoman Cydra Wingerter made the announcement Monday on behalf of Republic Services, which has a contract to collect garbage in the city of Lafayette and unincorporated parts of the parish.
