2nd annual Bike Safety Festival happens Saturday in Parc Sans Souci
Lafayette Consolidated Government, in partnership with Bike Lafayette and Broussard & David, LLC, is hosting the second annual Bicycle Safety Festival this weekend. Bicyclists of all ages and skill level are invited to participate in the free event which will feature bicycle safety instruction, bike helmet fitting, and bicycle inspections.
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The future of Church Point
|21 min
|Feed Up
|8
|Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15)
|42 min
|Feed Up
|9
|Should Judge David Blanchet be removed from court (Sep '10)
|May 17
|Nesha Lafontaine
|268
|Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14)
|May 12
|Charise Suire
|7
|Big Crystal
|May 7
|Sally
|7
|Coy Tatum big mouth
|May 4
|Coy Tatum
|2
|Public masturbating
|May 4
|Justcallmepaul
|2
