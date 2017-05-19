2nd annual Bike Safety Festival happe...

2nd annual Bike Safety Festival happens Saturday in Parc Sans Souci

Lafayette Consolidated Government, in partnership with Bike Lafayette and Broussard & David, LLC, is hosting the second annual Bicycle Safety Festival this weekend. Bicyclists of all ages and skill level are invited to participate in the free event which will feature bicycle safety instruction, bike helmet fitting, and bicycle inspections.

