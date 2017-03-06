XChange: Positive Company Culture A R...

XChange: Positive Company Culture A Revenue Driver For Solution Provider Organizations

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: CRN

Creating a positive culture and prioritizing employee engagement won't just lower stress levels and make for happier employees throughout an entire organization. Solution providers with a highly engaged workforce can benefit financially, too, said Leo Kelly, CEO of Isbrea Culture Advisors, during the XChange Solution Provider conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CP drugs 5 hr Flash_62 1
Crystal Grebinger (Aug '13) Mar 5 Lifelong 71
Charles Labbe (Jun '16) Mar 3 Lol 32
women with big boobs Mar 3 Helen 3
Poll Should Judge David Blanchet be removed from court (Sep '10) Mar 2 Username 266
Family court judge Susan theall (Aug '14) Mar 2 Common Sense 28
Parenting classes for custody cases Mar 2 cookszip 1
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,851 • Total comments across all topics: 279,383,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC