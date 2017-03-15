Whata s the hold up on Verot School Road?
The August floods and periodic rainfall since have slowed down construction on Verot School Road in Lafayette, but state highway officials are working with the contractor to make sure the work is finished by the summer of 2018. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is in charge of the $32.4 million project to reconstruct a 3.19-mile section of Verot School Road between Pinhook Road and Vincent Road and widen it to four lanes with a median, said Deidra Druilhet, public information officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church Point Booster Club Auction (Sep '16)
|4 hr
|I dare you
|29
|what is the best thing to add to a crawfish boil
|12 hr
|LAsweetpotatoes
|1
|Family court judge Susan theall (Aug '14)
|17 hr
|angellerc
|31
|Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09)
|Mar 13
|Yes
|323
|Bicyc for Chief of Police
|Mar 10
|Hate idiots
|2
|Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring
|Mar 7
|Molly
|1
|CP drugs
|Mar 7
|Flash_62
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC