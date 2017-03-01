WAITR job fair scheduled on Friday, March 3
WAITR will hold a job fair for full time and part-time delivery drivers on Friday, March 3, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The Daily Advertiser Building, 1100 Bertrand Drive in Lafayette. Due to exceptional growth in the past three months, WAITR is looking to hire 600 drivers across major markets - 60 drivers in the Lafayette area.
