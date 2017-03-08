U.S. attorney for La. western distric...

U.S. attorney for La. western district retiring

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Stephanie A. Finley, United States Attorney for the western district of Louisiana, announced Friday that she is retiring after 25 years of federal service. Finley began her career with the Department of Justice as an assistant United States attorney in October of 1995.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bicyc for Chief of Police Fri Hate idiots 2
Family court judge Susan theall (Aug '14) Fri abouu 30
Church Point Booster Club Auction (Sep '16) Mar 7 I dare you 26
Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring Mar 7 Molly 1
CP drugs Mar 7 Flash_62 1
Crystal Grebinger (Aug '13) Mar 5 Lifelong 71
Charles Labbe (Jun '16) Mar 3 Lol 32
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,115 • Total comments across all topics: 279,483,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC