Tsunami Sushi opens in the CBD

Tsunami Sushi, which has outposts in Lafayette and Baton Rouge, opened a third location downtown New Orleans in the Pan American Life Center on Wednesday, Mar. 1. Tsunami Sushi opened Wednesday on the ground floor of the Pan American Life Center in the Central Business District. Sisters Leah Simon and Michele Ezell, and Ezell's husband Sean, run the restaurant.

