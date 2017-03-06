Toughest Monster Truck Tour March 24th and 25thClick Here For More Information
March 24 & 25, for the first time ever, the Toughest Monster Truck Tour is coming to the CAJUNDOME with several monster trucks never seen before at the CAJUNDOME. Plus, after an absence of more than 20 years, the King of the Monster Trucks-Bigfoot will be returning.
