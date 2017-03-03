Take a look at Louisiana lab schools
Take a look at Louisiana lab schools Louisiana universities use a lot of different ways to get students thinking about college early. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.theadvertiser.com/story/news/local/education/2017/03/03/take-look-louisiana-lab-schools/98471850/ Douglas McIntyre of 24/7 Wall Street takes a look at the cities that spend the most and least on education per student.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|women with big boobs
|Fri
|Helen
|3
|Should Judge David Blanchet be removed from court (Sep '10)
|Thu
|Username
|266
|Family court judge Susan theall (Aug '14)
|Thu
|Common Sense
|28
|Parenting classes for custody cases
|Thu
|cookszip
|1
|Local group prepares for Senator Cassidy's appe...
|Feb 27
|LamiBilat
|3
|Gator Hunt Lottery
|Feb 20
|jim thompson
|1
|Child support
|Feb 9
|Anthony
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC