Saturday offers a Second Chance for Shelter Animals in Lafayette Parish
The Lafayette Parish Animal Control Center will host its "Second Chance Saturday" adoption event this Saturday, March 11. Held on the second Saturday of each month, Saturday adoptions give animals at the shelter a second chance of being adopted into a loving home. The shelter, located at 613 W. Pont Des Mouton Rd. in Lafayette, will be open from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. for those interested in adopting dogs, puppies, cats or kittens housed at the shelter.
