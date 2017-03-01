Residential fire in Allen Parish send...

Residential fire in Allen Parish sends 5 victims to the hospital

Five people were airlifted to the hospital after their home, located in the 900 block of South 1st Street, caught fire in Oakdale, LA this morning. According to emergency personnel, four people were airlifted to Our Lady of Lourdes in Lafayette, and one person was airlifted to Oakdale Community.

