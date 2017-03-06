Repeat obscenity convict accused of exposing genitals to UL student
A Lafayette Parish man with multiple obscenity convictions was arrested Monday for allegedly exposing himself to a female University of Louisiana at Lafayette student. University police arrested Ronald Dean Sonnier, 49, shortly after the student reported the incident from near the school library at 400 E. St. Mary Blvd. Police said the student reported a man riding a bicycle exposed and fondled his genitals to her.
