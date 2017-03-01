Photos: From Mamou to New Orleans, south Louisiana's most colorful...
Kevin Hemenger, with the Krewe of Armeinius, dresses as Woodstock during the Bourbon Street Awards hosted by drag queens Bianca Del Rio, left, and Varla Jean Merman, right, on St. Ann Street on Mardi Gras, Fat Tuesday, in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, Feb., 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|women with big boobs
|31 min
|lovem big
|1
|Family court judge Susan theall (Aug '14)
|1 hr
|Been there
|27
|Should Judge David Blanchet be removed from court (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|Angry mother
|264
|Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15)
|Tue
|WTF
|87
|Local group prepares for Senator Cassidy's appe...
|Mon
|LamiBilat
|3
|Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09)
|Mon
|LamiBilat
|321
|No open containers for Church Point Mardi Gras
|Mon
|LamiBilat
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC