Pi Day is the celebration of everything 3.14. So today on March 14th we found some deals on some real pies and pizza pies around Lafayette.
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09)
|23 hr
|Yes
|323
|Bicyc for Chief of Police
|Mar 10
|Hate idiots
|2
|Family court judge Susan theall (Aug '14)
|Mar 10
|abouu
|30
|Church Point Booster Club Auction (Sep '16)
|Mar 7
|I dare you
|26
|Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring
|Mar 7
|Molly
|1
|CP drugs
|Mar 7
|Flash_62
|1
|Crystal Grebinger (Aug '13)
|Mar 5
|Lifelong
|71
