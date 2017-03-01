Our Views: Schools central to Louisiana economy

Construction continues Wednesday, January 4, 2017, on Southside High School, the first new public high school to be built in Lafayette Parish in 47 years. The 258,000 square-feet, 3-story school located near the intersection of Almonaster Road and South Larriviere Road is scheduled to open this fall and will house laboratories, classrooms, a library, two gymnasiums, a theatre and band rehearsal spaces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.