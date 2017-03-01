Official presidential inaugural for Donald J. Trump...
This obverse design depicting Donald J. Trump, anticipated for possible use on an official Trump presidential inaugural medal, is the last one publicly released before administration staff prohibited release of additional information. As of this issue of Coin World , going to press March 3, Donald J. Trump will have been president of the United States for 44 days, and there's still no indication of an official presidential inaugural medal in sight.
