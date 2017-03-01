Neighborhood famous for producing Aca...

Neighborhood famous for producing Acadiana musicians plans to build Music Park

13 hrs ago

A Lafayette neighborhood could soon get a new park. Plans are in the works to create, what's called a pocket park, at what's now a vacant lot at the corner of 14th and South Magnolia Street in Lafayette.

