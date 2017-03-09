Mardi Gras Comes to Flushing Town Hal...

Mardi Gras Comes to Flushing Town Hall with Jeffery Broussard & The Creole Cowboys on Friday, 3/10

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

One of the most influential accordionists and vocalists in modern Zydeco music, Jeffery Broussard continues to be one of the genre's most dynamic performers. He has continually been an innovator, beginning his career with traditional Creole Zydeco music playing drums in his father's band, Delton Broussard & The Lawtell Playboys, then moving on to develop the nouveau Zydeco sound in Zydeco Force, now returning to the more traditional Zydeco sound with his own band, Jeffery Broussard and The Creole Cowboys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bicyc for Chief of Police 13 hr Hate idiots 2
Family court judge Susan theall (Aug '14) 17 hr abouu 30
Church Point Booster Club Auction (Sep '16) Mar 7 I dare you 26
Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring Mar 7 Molly 1
CP drugs Mar 7 Flash_62 1
Crystal Grebinger (Aug '13) Mar 5 Lifelong 71
Charles Labbe (Jun '16) Mar 3 Lol 32
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,087 • Total comments across all topics: 279,462,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC