LUS payment center near city hall has been closed; new location at Moss Street
The Lafayette Utilities System Service Center on West University near city hall has been shut down. LUS has opened a new location in Lafayette at 2701 Moss Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family court judge Susan theall (Aug '14)
|19 hr
|Real
|29
|Church Point Booster Club Auction (Sep '16)
|Tue
|I dare you
|26
|Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring
|Tue
|Molly
|1
|CP drugs
|Mar 7
|Flash_62
|1
|Crystal Grebinger (Aug '13)
|Mar 5
|Lifelong
|71
|women with big boobs
|Mar 3
|Helen
|3
|Should Judge David Blanchet be removed from court (Sep '10)
|Mar 2
|Username
|266
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC