LSU System faced with $1B in deferred maintenance needs
The LSU System has more than $1 billion in deferred maintenance needs, including $718 million at its flagship campus in Baton Rouge, the USA Today Network of Louisiana reports. The figures are indicative of a greater problem Louisiana's higher education institutions are facing-the growing problem of deferred maintenance that has taken a backseat to surviving eight years of budget cuts to the state's public colleges and universities.
