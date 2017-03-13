Lessons from Lafayette's Festival Int...

Lessons from Lafayette's Festival International

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Baton Rouge Business Report

Across the Atchafalaya Basin from Baton Rouge, Festival International de Louisiane in Lafayette has set the standard for free festivals in the Bayou State. The five-day festival attracts more than 300,000 visitors each year and has an estimated annual economic impact of $49 million-much to the envy of other local festivals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church Point Booster Club Auction (Sep '16) 7 hr I dare you 27
Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09) Mon Yes 323
Bicyc for Chief of Police Mar 10 Hate idiots 2
Family court judge Susan theall (Aug '14) Mar 10 abouu 30
Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring Mar 7 Molly 1
CP drugs Mar 7 Flash_62 1
Crystal Grebinger (Aug '13) Mar 5 Lifelong 71
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,859 • Total comments across all topics: 279,560,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC