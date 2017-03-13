Lafayette road closed for construction
The Public Works Department of Lafayette is announcing the closure of Capri Court between W. Marshall Ave. And Brickell Way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church Point Booster Club Auction (Sep '16)
|4 hr
|I dare you
|27
|Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09)
|Mon
|Yes
|323
|Bicyc for Chief of Police
|Mar 10
|Hate idiots
|2
|Family court judge Susan theall (Aug '14)
|Mar 10
|abouu
|30
|Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring
|Mar 7
|Molly
|1
|CP drugs
|Mar 7
|Flash_62
|1
|Crystal Grebinger (Aug '13)
|Mar 5
|Lifelong
|71
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC