Lafayette Police confirm 2 men found ...

Lafayette Police confirm 2 men found dead in ditches Tuesday morning were both highly intoxicated

LAFAYETTE, La. Two men whose bodies were found Tuesday morning in ditches around Lafayette died of acute alcohol toxicity, according to Lafayettte Police Public Information Officer Karl Ratcliff.

