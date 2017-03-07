Lafayette Parish School Board propose...

Lafayette Parish School Board proposes attendance zone modifications

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. The board approve modifications to the 2017-2018 rezoning plan include: changes that involve 5th grade student attendance zones at J.W. Faulk, S. J. Montgomery, and Woodvale Elementary, and middle school attendance zones affecting Acadian, Broussard, and L.J. Alleman Middle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church Point Booster Club Auction (Sep '16) 7 min I dare you 26
Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring 1 hr Molly 1
CP drugs 9 hr Flash_62 1
Crystal Grebinger (Aug '13) Mar 5 Lifelong 71
women with big boobs Mar 3 Helen 3
Poll Should Judge David Blanchet be removed from court (Sep '10) Mar 2 Username 266
Family court judge Susan theall (Aug '14) Mar 2 Common Sense 28
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,965 • Total comments across all topics: 279,388,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC