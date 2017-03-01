Lafayette man arrested in drive by shooting
St. Martin Parish deputies have arrested a Lafayette man in connection with a January drive-by shooting that happened in St. Martinville. The shooting happened on Joel Blanchard Road on January 21. Investigators found multiple gunshots on a home, but also determined that the drive-by was a case of mistaken identity.
