Lafayette man arrested in drive by shooting

13 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

St. Martin Parish deputies have arrested a Lafayette man in connection with a January drive-by shooting that happened in St. Martinville. The shooting happened on Joel Blanchard Road on January 21. Investigators found multiple gunshots on a home, but also determined that the drive-by was a case of mistaken identity.

