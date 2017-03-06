Lafayette Concert Band season tickets...

Lafayette Concert Band season tickets are on sale

The Lafayette Concert Band celebrates its 35th year of entertaining audiences in Lafayette and the surrounding area. Since its inception in 1982, the Lafayette Concert Band has provided its members with opportunities for musical growth and its audiences with live music and proper concert atmosphere.

