Lafayette Concert Band opens 35th anniversary season on March 5
The Lafayette Concert Band, conducted by Gerald Guilbeaux, will open its 35th anniversary season with its "Folk Songs and Fairy Tales" concert at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, in The Bayou Church, 2234 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette. On April 9, the band will give a free concert at Parc Lafayette, followed by the annual Memorial Day concert at The Bayou Church on Sunday, May 28. After a summer hiatus, the band continues its performances on Sunday, Oct. 8, and concludes the season with "Christmas Traditions" on Dec. 3. To order season tickets, visit lcband.org or call 704-0547.
