IberiaBank sells $506 million worth of stock to help pay for Sabadell acquisition

11 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Lafayette-based IberiaBank Corp. has closed the public offering of 6.1 million shares of its common stock and will use the $506.3 million raised before expenses to cover part of the acquisition price of Sabadell United Bank. The cash portion of that deal is $803 million.

Read more at The Advocate.

