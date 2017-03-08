IberiaBank sells $506 million worth of stock to help pay for Sabadell acquisition
Lafayette-based IberiaBank Corp. has closed the public offering of 6.1 million shares of its common stock and will use the $506.3 million raised before expenses to cover part of the acquisition price of Sabadell United Bank. The cash portion of that deal is $803 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church Point Booster Club Auction (Sep '16)
|21 hr
|I dare you
|26
|Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring
|22 hr
|Molly
|1
|CP drugs
|Tue
|Flash_62
|1
|Crystal Grebinger (Aug '13)
|Mar 5
|Lifelong
|71
|women with big boobs
|Mar 3
|Helen
|3
|Should Judge David Blanchet be removed from court (Sep '10)
|Mar 2
|Username
|266
|Family court judge Susan theall (Aug '14)
|Mar 2
|Common Sense
|28
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC