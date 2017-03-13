Hero neighbor discusses dramatic fire rescue
An elderly Lafayette man is alive tonight thanks to two neighbors who pulled him out of a burning home. The fire happened on Saucier Parkway.
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what is the best thing to add to a crawfish boil
|21 min
|LAsweetpotatoes
|1
|Family court judge Susan theall (Aug '14)
|4 hr
|angellerc
|31
|Church Point Booster Club Auction (Sep '16)
|16 hr
|I dare you
|27
|Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09)
|Mon
|Yes
|323
|Bicyc for Chief of Police
|Mar 10
|Hate idiots
|2
|Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring
|Mar 7
|Molly
|1
|CP drugs
|Mar 7
|Flash_62
|1
