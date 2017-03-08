Happening on the arts and cultural

Happening on the arts and cultural

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Advocate

Tickets are on sale for the Acadiana Center for the Arts' benefit, Music Mania, from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the center, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Tickets are $150 and can be purchased by calling 233-7060 or visit acadianacenterforthearts.org .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09) 7 hr Cecilia 322
Bicyc for Chief of Police Mar 10 Hate idiots 2
Family court judge Susan theall (Aug '14) Mar 10 abouu 30
Church Point Booster Club Auction (Sep '16) Mar 7 I dare you 26
Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring Mar 7 Molly 1
CP drugs Mar 7 Flash_62 1
Crystal Grebinger (Aug '13) Mar 5 Lifelong 71
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,911 • Total comments across all topics: 279,518,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC