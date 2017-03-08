Happening on the arts and cultural
Tickets are on sale for the Acadiana Center for the Arts' benefit, Music Mania, from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the center, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Tickets are $150 and can be purchased by calling 233-7060 or visit acadianacenterforthearts.org .
