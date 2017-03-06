Get to know a Louisiana small town
Get to know a Louisiana small town These towns are celebrating their heritage with food, fun and festivals this weekend. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.theadvertiser.com/story/travel/2017/03/06/get-know-louisiana-small-town/98797666/ Dancers enjoy Wayne Toups during the Patty in the Parc concert celebrating St. Patrick's Day at Parc International in Lafayette last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crystal Grebinger (Aug '13)
|Sun
|Lifelong
|71
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|Fri
|Lol
|32
|women with big boobs
|Mar 3
|Helen
|3
|Bicyc for Chief of Police
|Mar 3
|LamiBilat
|1
|Should Judge David Blanchet be removed from court (Sep '10)
|Mar 2
|Username
|266
|Family court judge Susan theall (Aug '14)
|Mar 2
|Common Sense
|28
|Parenting classes for custody cases
|Mar 2
|cookszip
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC