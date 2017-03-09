Gas tax may fund projects for Louisiana
Louisiana lawmakers may favor a gasoline tax increase this spring to fund the state's burgeoning backlog of road projects. House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, said after a One Acadiana news conference Wednesday that adjustments to the gas tax may be discussed when lawmakers convene in regular session next month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family court judge Susan theall (Aug '14)
|Wed
|Real
|29
|Church Point Booster Club Auction (Sep '16)
|Tue
|I dare you
|26
|Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring
|Tue
|Molly
|1
|CP drugs
|Mar 7
|Flash_62
|1
|Crystal Grebinger (Aug '13)
|Mar 5
|Lifelong
|71
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|Mar 3
|Lol
|32
|women with big boobs
|Mar 3
|Helen
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC