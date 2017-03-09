Gas tax may fund projects for Louisiana

Louisiana lawmakers may favor a gasoline tax increase this spring to fund the state's burgeoning backlog of road projects. House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, said after a One Acadiana news conference Wednesday that adjustments to the gas tax may be discussed when lawmakers convene in regular session next month.

